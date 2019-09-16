One held for killing gangster near police station in outer Delhi's Narela

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man in outer Delhi's Narela earlier this month, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as, Kapil Mann alias Kallu (25), a resident of Kheda Khurd in Delhi. He was arrested from Sector 34 near Kheda canal on Sunday, they said.

Kapil was wanted in eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery and carried a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his arrest, according to police. He had personal enmity with Virender Maan due to which killed him by opening fire at him when his car was stuck in traffic in Narela, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to recover weapon of offence and arrest the remaining accused, the officer added. Virender Mann, a gangster, was attacked in full public view just 200 metres away from a police station.

He was involved in 13 heinous crimes, including murder and robberies. He was also associated with a political party and had fought the last municipal election, police said.

