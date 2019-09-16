Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape testifies in UP court

The law student, who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, on Monday spend hours testifying before an Uttar Pradesh court in close hearing here. The 23-year-old victim came to the court accompanied by several police officers.

The second-year law student has alleged that BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayanand sexually assaulting her for a year and made videos of the incident. The apex court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations levelled against Chinmayanand and asked the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe.

Last week, the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen". The woman was produced before the Supreme Court on Friday after she was found in Rajasthan. She had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media. (ANI)

