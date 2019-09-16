SDMC to bring change in policy for operating spas, parlours; ban 'cross-massage'

The BJP-led South Corporation on Monday decided that it will soon change its policy on operation of spas and massage parlours, which will also include a ban on massage service offered by a person of the opposite gender. Leader of House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Kamaljeet Sehrawat claimed the move comes after receiving complaints from people about "illicit activities" going in many parlours in the garb of service.

She raised the issue during a meeting of the SDMC's Standing Committee on Wednesday. "We have been working on this issue for quite some time and today we decide that the policy needs a change. The new policy would come into effect soon. To begin with, we are going to publish the list of 297 spas and parlours which have been issued licence by SDMC so that people know the legal ones," she said.

It has also been decide that CCTV cameras should be installed in areas from the lobby to the main room, she said. "Offering of cross-massage (massage service by a person to a client of opposite gender) service will not be permitted once the new policy comes into force and only those aged 18 and above can give massage," Sehrawat said.

The Delhi Commission for Women has been assisting the city police in conducting raids at various spas and parlours here which were allegedly running sex rackets. Sehrawat, however, said the SDMC's decision was not triggered by the raids, but after receiving complaints from local people.

In another decision taken during the SDMC panel meet, the corporation has requested to Delhi government to grant "financial approval" for appointing dengue breeding checkers (DBCs) as employees of the corporation. "The DBCs were recruited on contract basis during the Commonwealth Games in 2010 by the Delhi government. Now, CM Kejriwal says that dengue cases have come down in last few years, that is because of labour of these workers. So, we have requested him to give financial approval so we can appoint them as employees," she added.

There are 1,350 DBCs in SDMC, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)