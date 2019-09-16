Resolution urges Centre not to permit uranium mining in Nallamala forest, other areas of T'gana

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, urging the Centre not to allow uranium mining operations in the Nallamala forest region and also other areas of the state. "This House unanimously resolves to request the government of India not to permit or allow uranium mining operations in Nallamala forest area of Telangana state," the resolution initially adopted by the House said.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, said the Nallamala forests is home to the 'Chenchu' people and also rich in bio-diversity, including animals like tigers and the Nilgai, and rare varieties of plants. The exploration carried out for uranium might hurt the ecological balance in the Nallamala forest region, he said.

He expressed concern that human life would be adversely affected due pollution of agricultural land, air and drinking water. Developed nations have also had bitter experiences in uranium exploration, Rama Rao said. "Against this backdrop, all people are severely opposed to uranium exploration in Nallamala in Telangana.The Telangana assembly also shares the fear and anxiety of the people," he said, urging the Centre to withdraw the idea.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy announced the adoption of the government resolution. Rama Rao later proposed an amendment to the resolution, urging the Centre not to permit or allow mining operations of uranium in the Nallamala forest area and other areas of the state of Telangana.

The amendment to the resolution was adopted. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka appreciated the government for accepting the suggestion to bring an amendment to the resolution.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday asserted that the government was against uranium mining in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) and that an appropriate resolution would be passed in the assembly and Council, expressing the opinions of both houses. The proposed exploration may contaminate the Krishna rive on which Hyderabad depends for drinking water, he said and clarified that the state government had never accorded permission for uranium mining post June 2014.

The chief minister said that even if the Centre insisted on going ahead with the exploration, the state would fight it unitedly. The Congress has said it would intensify its opposition to the project and launch a movement in association with other like-minded parties and outfits.

The Congress and other parties have been protesting against the proposed Uranium exploration. In May this year,the AMD (Atomic Minerals Directorate) was given in-principle approval by the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to conduct the survey for the radioactive mineral in Amrabad, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country.

The AMD sought to drill 4,000 boreholes in the Tiger Reserve as part of survey for uranium deposits.

