Varanasi-Dehradun Air India services to begin from Sep 28

PTI Dehradun
Updated: 17-09-2019 00:28 IST
Varanasi-Dehradun Air India services to begin from Sep 28

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India will begin services between Uttarakhand capital Dehradun and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from September 28, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.

This service will provide better connectivity to pilgrims in Varanasi in UP and Haridwar and Rishikesh in the hill state, he said.

Aviation Advisor, Uttarakhand government, Capt Deep Shrivastava, in a press release, said the service will be operational on Wednesday and Saturday every week till October 26.

COUNTRY : India
