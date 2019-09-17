Varanasi-Dehradun Air India services to begin from Sep 28

Air India will begin services between Uttarakhand capital Dehradun and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from September 28, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.

This service will provide better connectivity to pilgrims in Varanasi in UP and Haridwar and Rishikesh in the hill state, he said.

Aviation Advisor, Uttarakhand government, Capt Deep Shrivastava, in a press release, said the service will be operational on Wednesday and Saturday every week till October 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)