International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Unaccounted gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 3 cr seized

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 17-09-2019 09:48 IST
Unaccounted gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 3 cr seized

(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Police on Tuesday said they have seized unaccounted gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 3 crore from a car on Kairana Road in Shamli district and taken into custody three people for questioning. SP Ajay Kumar said police officials intercepted the vehicle during routine checking and found the ornaments on Monday evening. They have taken three people into custody for questioning, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019