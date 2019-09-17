Man kills villager on suspicion of practising witchcraft

A villager allegedly killed his middle-aged neighbor on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said. Vinay Pal has been arrested in connection with the killing of Charitar Bega, the police said.

According to police, Bega had been axed to death on Monday. During interrogation, Pal said that he decided to kill Bega as his family members often fell sick for which he suspected his neighbor of using black magic on them, the police said.

The police also seized the axe from Pal's possession.

