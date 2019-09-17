Delhi: 60-year-old woman held with 36 grams of heroin

A 60-year-old woman was arrested with 36 grams of heroin on Tuesday in Delhi, police said. The accused has been identified as Anisha Ali, a resident of JJ Camp Tigri, they said.

According to police, the woman used to sell drugs. Cash worth Rs 6,130, earned from the sale of smack, was recovered from her. A case has been registered against Ali and she will be produced before court on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The woman has five sons. All her sons have criminal records and are drug addicts, the police said.

