Former VC of Punjab Agricultural University passes away

A prominent agricultural scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Dr Khem Singh Gill passed away on Tuesday, his family said. He was 89.

He breathed his last at the Hero DMC Heart Centre here and is survived by two sons including former Sikh hard-liner Ranjit Singh Kukki and a daughter. Gill, who was the PAU VC between 1989 and 1993, was instrumental to the success of green revolution and was honoured with a Padma Bhushan in 1993.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over Gill's demise. "Deeply anguished to hear the passing away of Dr Khem Singh Gill. A leading academic, geneticist and former Vice Chancellor of PAU, he will always (be) remembered for his contribution to the green revolution. RIP," the CM tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)