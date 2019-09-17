Encroachment cleared on plot worth Rs 35 cr: Noida Authority

A plot here measuring over 3,500 sq metre and valued at about Rs 35 crore has been cleared of encroachment and reclaimed by the Noida Authority, officials said on Tuesday. Shanties, shops and other constructions had come illegally on the land in Bhagel Begumpur village which got razed down in three hours, they said.

Notices were served to the encroachers earlier to vacate the land and a complaint was also made to the police on September 14, according to an official statement. "The land is notified area belonging to the Noida Authority. The encroachment was removed on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari," it said.

The Authority had on Monday reclaimed possession of two plots measuring over 20,000 sq metre and valued together at Rs 317 crore after clearing encroachment on it, the officials said.

