'Jealous' landlady kills woman, minor daughter in Amritsar

A landlady allegedly killed her tenant and her daughter as she wanted to marry the victim's husband, police said on Tuesday. Accused Kamlesh was having an affair with Devanand Rai-- the husband of 40-year-old Suman Devi and the father of six-year-old Riya, police said.

Kamlesh was jealous of Devi and her daughter as she wanted to marry Rai who is with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force and presently posted in Patiala, police said. The mother-daughter duo was killed with a sharp edged weapon on late Monday night, they said.

After killing the duo, Kamlesh disposed of the bodies in a field, police said. With the help of locals, the bodies were identified and during investigation, Kamlesh was questioned who confessed to the crime, they said.

The accused was married to a rickshaw puller named Ramtirath, they said.

