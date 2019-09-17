CR earns Rs 92cr in fines from 17 lakh irregular travel cases

Central Railway earned Rs 92.19 crore in fines from 17.29 lakh cases of irregular travel between April and August this year, up from 15.70 lakh cases in the same period last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. This amount includes Rs 13.45 crore in fines collected in August, up 19.23 per cent from Rs 11.28 crore earned during the same month last year, the statement informed.

Around 2.72 lakh cases of irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected as against 2.53 lakh cases in August 2018, an increase of 7.50 percent, it said. "Four touts operating in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions were held. Three men posing as ticket examiners and four posing as police personnel were also arrested in Mumbai and Pune divisions," the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)