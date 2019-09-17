WB Guv assures to look into complaints on bill against

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday assured the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Abdul Mannan and senior CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty to look into their complaints about the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019. Mannan and Chakraborty met Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday afternoon and submitted a written complaint alleging grave irregularities and legislative improprieties in respect of the bill which was passed by the assembly recently.

"The two politicians in their letters to the governor alleged that the bill placed in the state assembly on August 30 was different from the draft copy of the bill that was circulated amongst the members on August 26, 2019, and the one to which the governor had recommended introduction," a source at the Raj Bhawan said. According to the two leaders this is a serious lapse as the change is in respect of insertion of "death sentence" as the maximum quantum of punishment and printing mistake cannot be the reason for this.

Dhankar assured them that he would look into the matter from a constitutional point of view, the official said. The governor also indicated that he would look into the available records and if required, would go through the proceedings of the Assembly, he said.

"Even thereafter if a situation is occasioned, he would seek inputs from the speaker and the advocate general," the official said. The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 was tabled in the House on August 30 and was supported by the opposition Congress and CPI(M).

The Bill was passed to check incidents of mob assaults and lynching and criminalised such actions. The Bill aims to protect the constitutional rights of vulnerable persons and prevent incidents of lynching. It also proposes action against those involved in perpetrating the crime.

The legislation also pitches for a jail term, which may vary from three years to life for those involved in assaulting and injuring a victim. In case of death of the victim, persons responsible for the incident would be punished with rigorous life imprisonment and fine up to Rs five lakh as per the bill..

