Widow, lover thrashed; hair chopped by her sons: Police

A widow and her lover were allegedly beaten up by the two sons of the woman, who also chopped off the hair of the duo in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday. The sons of the 45-year-old woman also tried to make her lover drink urine, they added.

A video clip of the incident went viral on the social media on Monday evening, following which the police started looking for the woman and her lover and traced them to Nimbi Jodha village on Tuesday. The widow allegedly developed a relationship with a 35-year-old unmarried man, who was also a distant relative of the woman, and they eloped around 10 days ago, the police said.

"The woman's sons and other relatives found them and brought them back to her village, Nimbi Jodha, four days ago. They cut their hair, thrashed them and also tried to make the man drink urine," Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagaur, Nitesh Arya said. "On the victims' complaint, two accused, identified as Motinath and Rajnath, sons of the woman, were arrested. Police protection has been provided to the victims," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)