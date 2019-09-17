SDMC seals four godowns for illegal storage of plastic

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has sealed four plastic godowns in Shiv Vihar allegedly for illegal storage of plastic and bio-medical waste, officials said on Tuesday. The SDMC has also constituted zonal-level teams to take action against plastic godowns situated in non-conforming areas under its jurisdiction, they said.

The teams comprise Assistant Commissioners, representatives of Revenue Department, BSES and Delhi Police to take on the spot action against godowns where plastic has been stored, the officials said. The action includes sealing of the godowns immediately after noticing the accumulation of plastic in godowns, a senior official said.

The team constituted under the West Zone visited 83 units and godowns and noticed the accumulation of plastic at four of the warehouses, the official added. The godowns were also storing bio-medical waste which is also dangerous and harmful to the environment, the official said.

The team sealed the four plastic godowns at Shiv Vihar under ward no.23, Vikas Nagar. Further electricity connection of two godowns have also been disconnected, the official added. Awareness programs and activities under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' initiative were organized in all the four zones, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)