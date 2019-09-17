18 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

At least 18 people have died due to rain-related incidents including lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Tuesday. The deaths took place since Monday night, according to an official release issued here.

Among those killed include four persons in Azamgarh and two each in Ambedkar Nagar and Lalitpur due to lightning, one each in Hardoi, Fatehpur and Raebareli due to snake bite, one each in Pratapgarh and Fatehpur due to drowning besides rain-triggered incidents at other places, the release said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, it said.

He directed officials to provide proper treatment for those who were injured in these incidents, according to the release.

