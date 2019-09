As many as 13 gamblers and the owner of a club were arrested on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru.

The arrests were made after a raid near Laggere bridge in Nandini police station limits.

Police have also seized a stake amount of Rs 1,02,790 from them. (ANI)

