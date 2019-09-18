Mobilise 10 families each to adopt population control measures: Jitin Prasada to Cong workers

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said the party workers should "mobilise" 10 families each to adopt population control measures, stressing on the need to maintain the two-child norm in the country. He also reminded the party of its Pachmarhi resolution, in which it had stressed on maintaining the norm in India.

"It's time to sensitise and make India aware of the need for Population control/stabilisation. It has been the part of @INCIndia Panchmarhi shivir sakalp to work towards the goal of the two child norm. "To start with Congress workers should mobilise 10 families to adopt population control measures based on the two child norm," Prasada said in a tweet.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had batted for a law to check population growth.

