Ambedkar-led VBA opposes cutting of trees for Metro car shed

After the Shiv Sena and the Congress, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has joined the chorus against cutting of trees in green belt of Aarey Colony here to make way for a Metro car shed. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the party claimed the decision by authorities to hack over 2,600 trees in the leafy colony in the suburbs was aimed at benefiting real estate developers.

"In the name of development, the BJP government is planning to grab the evergreen forest region of Aarey to give a free hand to contractors and builders," the VBA alleged. Calling Aarey "the lungs of Mumbai city", the Ambedkar -led outfit said, "We need to protect the environment as the green cover cleans polluted air." "The ongoing construction of Metro lines in various parts of Mumbai has added to air pollution and also led to traffic jams.

"This project is being pushed in a haphazard manner and is adding to the chaos in Mumbai," the VBA alleged. The Mumbai civic body recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for setting up a car shed in Aarey Colony as part of the Metro 3 project.

Besides the ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress, environmentalists are also opposing the proposed tree felling. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to the agitation launched to save the sprawling green belt..

