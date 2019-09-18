Chinmayanand complains of uneasiness, hospitalised

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, was Wednesday admitted to the state-run hospital here after he complained of uneasiness, hospital authorities said. "After his condition became bad, he was shifted to the medical college hospital and admitted in ward number 8," Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M P Gangwar said.

He said a team of doctors was being set up to keep under observation the 72-year-old BJP leader who has been complaining of uneasiness, weakness and loose motions. He was examined by doctors on Monday and Tuesday after he took ill.

This was shortly after the alleged rape victim got her statement recorded before a magistrate. The woman, who studies at a college run by Chinmayanand’s organisation, has alleged that she was raped and “physically exploited” over a year by him.

