Maharashtra: Two teachers register protest against state govt for grants

Two teachers, demanding grants for schools for differently-abled, allegedly jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya building on Wednesday on the safety net. The two men were identified as Hemant Patil and Arun Netore. They were taken into custody by the police.

"A total of 288 Ashramshalas were selected by the government of India for approval of grants. The state government is currently framing a policy for such Ashramshalas," sources in the state government said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

