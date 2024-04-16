''Kohinoor: Our Most Valuable Partner - Building a Strong Foundation for Future Growth''

Since 1983, Kohinoor Group has been playing an instrumental role in driving Pune's real estate growth. Thanks to its invaluable channel partners who have been consistently pulling out all the stops to make Kohinoor Pune's fastest-growing real estate brand. To date, Kohinoor Group is proud to partner with 6300+ channel partners as its esteemed growth ambassadors.

This year, Kohinoor Group introduced the Kohinoor Most Valuable Partner Program, which brought a unique opportunity for ambitious channel partners to join Kohinoor's success story. To commemorate this promising and long-term partnership program, Kohinoor Group held a Channel Partners Registration Drive at the prestigious JW Marriott on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th of April 2024.

The esteemed dignitaries from the real estate industry were presented at this grand event. The Channel Partners Registration Drive came alive brighter in the presence of seasoned industry leaders, celebrated channel partner firms, renowned media members & organisations. Also, for channel partners who have not yet been associated with Kohinoor Group and are missing out on potential business opportunities, this Channel Partners Registration Drive was a golden opportunity.

This 3-day Channel Partners Registration Drive unlocked limitless unparalleled opportunities that will benefit them with perks like getting access to exclusive project launches, assured on-time brokerage payout, and many more. During the event, the registered channel partners got a chance to be a part of knowledge-sharing and insightful one-on-one sessions. Through these interactive sessions, they were also exposed to Kohinoor's future growth expansion plan. It was also a perfect platform for channel partners to be associated with Kohinoor, which will ensure long-term and multi-fold growth for them and Kohinoor Group as well.

They also got to interact with Kohinoor's prestigious leadership team and key members, which inspired them to grow with Kohinoor. Having associated with Pune's leading and renowned real estate brand evoked a sense of pride in their minds.

The Channel Partners Registration Drive got massive media coverage across multiple touchpoints of traditional and digital media. As a result, the Kohinoor MVP Channel Partner Registration Drive created a great amount of buzz and became the talk of the town.

Kohinoor MVP - A road to the promising future Kohinoor MVP was born out of Kohinoor's passion for building a Sada Successful and Flourishing Future. Pune's fastest-growing real estate brand is already prepared with an incredible plan of developing 50,000 premium homes and 20 million square feet of A-grade commercial spaces in Pune's prime locations in the next 5 years. Armed with such a solid plan to build tomorrow's world with Kohinoor's dynamic leaders at the helm, the group's eyes are on its brighter future and ready to rule Pune's real estate future.

