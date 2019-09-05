Everyone in the country shall remain indebted to teachers: Sonia on Teachers' Day

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday extended her greetings on Teachers' Day and said everyone in the country shall remain indebted to teachers for their hardwork and contribution in nation-building. In her message on the occasion, Gandhi said our teachers are the real nation builders as they give shape to the future of our country.

"On Teachers' Day, I give my best wishes to all the students and teachers in the country. "Our teachers are the real nation builders, as the key responsibility to give shape to our country's future and honestly tell the right path," she said.

The Congress president also said teachers do character-building of our children who are the future of the nation. "Teachers teach patriotism, hardwork and the importance of perseverance to our children, who are the country's future, and guide them together with their character-building," she said.

Gandhi said teachers also kindle hope among students and fuel their imagination and increase their power to learn. "They inculcate a sense of confidence among students to face the challenges of life and move forward. That's why we should always remain indebted to them for their hardwork and contribution in nation-building," she said.

The Congress also posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle remembering first vice president and second president of India S Radhakrishnan, in whose memory Teachers' Day is observed. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

"S Radhakrishnan was an honourable statesman who served as the first Vice President & second President of India. He believed that 'teachers should be the best minds in the country' and hence Teachers Day is celebrated in his honour. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his work," the Congress tweeted. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "Every Teacher's Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity." PTI SKC KJ

