KoPT softens stand over water intake project

Kolkata Port Trust has softened its stand over the construction of a 20 million gallons per day (MGD) water intake jetty project meant for residents of Howrah, officials said on Wednesday. The KoPT had issued a notice a week ago to the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) that is constructing the jetty asking it to stop the work, apprehending that the project would obstruct the movement of ships.

The KMDA engineers had initially decided that the jetty would be 50-55 metre in length. However, later at a meeting with the KoPT, they had suggested reducing it to 35 metres and the port authorities are likely to give its nod to the project.

If the length of the jetty is up to 35 metres, it would be manageable, KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar said at a programme here. KoPT had earlier said the spot near Nazirgunj where the water intake jetty is coming up, is near the Garden Reach anchorage point which is vital to the Kolkata Port and the project will pose a hindrance for turning of ships entering and leaving the docks..

