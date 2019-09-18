Hyderabad: NIA registers its first case of Human Trafficking under newly amended act

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday registered its first case connected with human trafficking under the recently amended NIA Act 2019. The case relates to the arrest of three accused namely Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib, who are the natives of West Bengal, currently putting up in Hyderabad on April 21 by the Chatrinaka police u/s 370A (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act for their involvement in illegal trafficking of Bangladeshi women to Hyderabad and their sexual exploitation.

Five such women were rescued from the spot by the police. The case was transferred to Central Crime Station, Hyderabad on August 9. Two of the accused namely Yousuf Ali Khan and Bithi Begum were running a prostitution racket with illegally trafficked Bangladeshi women in premises near Kandikal gate, Baji Nagar, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, the statement read.

Based on credible information, Chatrinaka police of Hyderabad City had searched the premises on April 21 and arrested all three accused along with five rescued victims from the premises. In consideration of the gravity of the offence and its inter-state and cross border connections, the case has been taken over by the agency for detailed investigation. (ANI)

