Fake currency with face value of Rs 4.77 crore seized in Jaipur;2 arrested

Two criminals were on Wednesday arrested for possession of fake currency notes with face value of Rs 4.77 crore and toy pistols among other items in the Manak Chowk police station area here, officials said. The counterfeit notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 and the accused were identified as Khemchand and Rajesh, they said.

The duo were also arrested in a similar case earlier and are wanted in connection of an ATM theft, SHO of the police station Jitendra Singh said. The accused are being interrogated, he added.

