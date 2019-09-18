International Development News
Fake currency with face value of Rs 4.77 crore seized in Jaipur;2 arrested

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 18-09-2019 20:34 IST
Two criminals were on Wednesday arrested for possession of fake currency notes with face value of Rs 4.77 crore and toy pistols among other items in the Manak Chowk police station area here, officials said. The counterfeit notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 and the accused were identified as Khemchand and Rajesh, they said.

The duo were also arrested in a similar case earlier and are wanted in connection of an ATM theft, SHO of the police station Jitendra Singh said. The accused are being interrogated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
