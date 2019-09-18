Jal Shakti Ministry mulling to develop National Water Museum

The Jal Shakti Ministry is planning to develop a National Water Museum to increase awareness among people on conservation of the natural resource, the ministry said on Wednesday. The Jal Shakti Ministry is also organising an International Workshop on September 19-20 which will be attended by experts from India and abroad.

Eriberto Eulisse, Executive Director and Co-founder of Global Network of Water Museums, which is an umbrella organisation for such initiatives around the world, Sara Ahmed, Lead Curator, Living Waters Museum, Ahmedabad, GuyBroucke, Section Chief and Programme Specialist, Natural Sciences, UNESCO and Shamsher Ali and Syeda Tahmina Ferdous, Action Aid, Bangladesh will participate in the two-day workshop. "The outcome of the workshop will be a blueprint for establishing the proposed National Water Museum under the aegis of Jal Shakti Ministry," the Ministry said.

During the workshop, possible broad composition, content of the museum including highlighting importance of water and its current state in different regions of the country, possible solutions, traditional and modern water management practices and localised success stories are proposed to be discussed.

