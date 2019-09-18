Five cops held for stealing cash seized during raid

Five policemen were arrested in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 8.50 lakh from the cash seized during a raid on a gambling den, a senior police officer said. A head constable and four constables attached to Vinchhiya police station in Jasdan tehsil raided a gambling den at Kandhevaliya village on September 10.

The accused in the gambling case, after being released on bail, read in the newspapers that the police had seized Rs 48,340. He tipped off senior police officials that the actual amount seized during the raid was much higher.

"We found that these five policemen kept Rs 8.50 lakh with them, and showed Rs 48,340 as the amount recovered," said Balram Meena, superintendent of police, Rajkot (Rural). Rs four lakh were recovered from their possession and further probe was on, he added..

