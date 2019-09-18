WAWE summit will motivate and empower women: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday praised Waste Management Accelerator for Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs (WAWE) summit initiative stating that it will empower women and encourage entrepreneurship among youngsters. The Union Minister's remark came at an event where he inaugurated multiple new initiatives of the All India Council of Technical Education.

The initiatives included 'Margadarshan and Margadarshak', 'Model Curriculum for Diploma Courses', 'WAWE Summit 2019' and '360-degree Feedback of Faculty'. "WAWE Summit 2019 is a great initiative because women have skills in their hands and it will further empower and motivate them," Pokhriyal stated.

"This conclave will be part of a series of activities to encourage entrepreneurship amongst young graduates," Pokhriyal added. The summit is scheduled to be held in November-December this year and it will be jointly organised by AICTE and Institute of Waste Management at Jaipur.

The minister stated that such initiatives are important in order to raise technical education in the country to world standards. "It is necessary to create new courses to prepare students for better understanding in this competitive age and Model Curriculum for Diploma Courses is an effort in this direction," Pokhriyal said.

The minister also praised 'Margadarshan' and 'Margadarshak' initiatives stating that they will help in improving ratings under the mentorship of eminent institutes. (ANI)

