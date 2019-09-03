Crime against women has drastically reduced in Tripura: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has claimed that crime against women has 'drastically reduced' in the state since the BJP-IPFT government came to power. The BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura government was sworn in on March 9 last year after ending the 25-years rule of the Left Front government.

"Crime against women has drastically reduced in #Tripura since we took over the Gov't. I sincerely thank Tripura Police, state administration and people of Tripura for their commendable work & support on restricting crime against women," Deb said in a Facebook post on Monday night. The chief minister claimed that cases related to dowry torture had reduced by 12 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017, rape cases by 5 per cent, molestation cases by 18 per cent, dowry deaths reduced by 45 per cent and eve teasing cases by 33 per cent since his government came to power in the state.

