Man arrested for killing soda factory owner in Mathura

A man who worked at a soda factory here was arrested in connection with the killing of its owner here, police said on Wednesday. The arrested accused, identified as Janak alias Bindu, killed the soda factory owner after he refused him to give the money needed for the surgery of his wife, they said.

The body of Dinesh Gupta was found in his factory near Mukund Vihar area in the city on Sunday night after his family members informed the police that he left home in the afternoon but did not return. The incident had triggered protests by businessmen and traders who held demonstrations demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

"The trader's assailant has been nabbed. The bloodstained iron rod, used for killing Gupta, has also been recovered," S P (security) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said. The arrested accused, Janak, hailing from Dinajpur district in West Bengal, had been working at the factory for the last nearly three decades, he said.

The SP said Rs 88,000 in cash and some documents related to bank account have also been recovered from Janak's possession. According to Singh, Janak confessed to killing Gupta on September 15 allegedly after he refused to give him the money needed for the surgery of his (Janak's) wife.

Janak disclosed that he had received a telephonic message from his son that around Rs 35,000-40,000 would be required for the surgery. When Gupta refused to give him the money, Janak took an iron rod and hit it on his head, killing him, Singh added.

