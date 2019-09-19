MP: 2 women arrested, 3 detained for honey-trapping people

Two women have been arrested from Indore and three others detained from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly honey-trapping and blackmailing some people, a police official said on Thursday. The two arrests were made on Wednesday following a complaint filed by a senior engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation about some women blackmailing and honey-trapping people, Superintendent of Police, Indore (East), Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi told PTI.

Later, the police took into its custody three more women from a posh colony in the state capital Bhopal and brought them to Indore for questioning, he said. The police also picked up a driver working for the two arrested women, he said, adding that all of them were being questioned.

Refusing to divulge any further details of the case, he said an investigation was underway.

