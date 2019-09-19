Turkey-bound Indian held with foreign currency worth Rs 20 lakh

An Istanbul-bound Indian has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly possessing US dollars and Turkish Lira equivalent to over Rs 20 lakh, Customs officials said on Thursday. The passenger, who was scheduled to depart to Turkey's most populous city on Wednesday from the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport, was intercepted by the Customs officers.

A physical and baggage search resulted in the recovery of foreign currency -- US dollars 27,476 and Turkish Lira 7,960 -- equivalent to Rs 20,51,451, concealed in a black hand hag, the officials said. The currency was seized by the CISF which handed over the amount to the Customs officials and the person was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, they said.

