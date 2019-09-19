There are reasonable grounds to probe disproportionate assets case against BJP MLA Madkaikar: Goa Lokayukta

Goa Lokayukta Justice (retired) PK Misra has decided to conduct a detailed investigation in the disproportionate assets case against BJP MLA and former state power minister Pandurang Madkaikar saying there are "reasonable grounds" for the probe. "Reasonable grounds exist for conducting a detailed investigation," the Lokayukta said in his order after holding a preliminary inquiry and slated the matter for next hearing on October 17.

After going through all the materials on record, the Lokayukta observed that it cannot be said if the complaint filed by Advocate Aires Rodrigues is frivolous or vexatious and directed that the Law Secretary be impleaded as a party. He also directed that a copy of the complaint be also forwarded to the chief minister.

Rodrigues had, on June 7 last year, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta over the inaction of the Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) in probing the complaint filed by him against Madkaikar. In his complaint, Rodrigues alleged that Pandurang Madkaikar's Nikitasha Realtors Pvt Ltd has built a huge bungalow at Old Goa, which is estimated to have cost around a whopping 200 crores, and demanded that ACB register an FIR against Madkaikar and his wife.

Rodrigues had also submitted a purported copy of Affidavit filed by Madkaikar during the assembly elections, which states his Income for the financial year 2015-16 as Rs 1,44,389 and that of his wife to be mere Rs 24,389. The advocate had submitted that the construction of the new bungalow at Old Goa was clearly disproportionate to the known source of income of Pandurang Madkaikar and his wife. (ANI)

