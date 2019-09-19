Dead body of woman with disfigured face found in Jharkhand

The body of an unidentified woman with her face disfigured in an acid attack was found in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, the police said. The body was recovered at Patki forest area near National Highway 75, Latehar police station officer-in-charge Naresh Prasad said.

He said acid burn injuries on her face were found and a bottle which was suspected to have contained acid was also recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem.PTI CORR PVR BDC BDC.

