New book to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

A new book by award-winning author Paro Anand will mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by looking beyond the leader and his politics and into his way of life, publishers Harper Collins Children’s Books have announced. Titled "Being Gandhi", the book explores "not Gandhi the man or his life as a leader, but really the Gandhian way that must remain relevant to us."

"In 'Being Gandhi', I have tried to look beyond the man, beyond the historical events of that time instead, place Gandhian principles in the context of today’s divisive world. "In asking the question, 'Is Gandhi still relevant for young people today?' I found unexpected answers," Anand said.

The story revolves around a boy, Chandrashekhar, who is bored of doing projects on Gandhi. But, a turn of events forces him to "dig deep and not just find his 'inner Gandhi', but become Gandhi. Not for a day or two. But, maybe even, for life".

"We have to find new ways to keep Gandhi’s philosophy alive and relevant to children, not just today when we are marking his 150th birth anniversary, but for generations to come. "Paro's masterfully written 'Being Gandhi' is a step in that direction," Tina Narang, of Children's Harper Collins Publishers India, said.

The book will hit stands on September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)