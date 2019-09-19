International Development News
Development News Edition
UP: List of trains cancelled, rescheduled by Northern Railways

Owing to four hours of heavy traffic block in the Moradabad division, Northern Railways announced changes in train timings on Thursday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Owing to four hours of heavy traffic block in the Moradabad division, Northern Railways announced changes in train timings on Thursday. As per an official release, Moradabad-Delhi passenger will remain cancelled on Sept 20.

Among the shortly terminated and shortly originated trains, Bareilly-Varanasi express starting on Sept 19 will be shortly terminated and restarted from Lucknow and remain partially cancelled between Bareilly and Lucknow. Moradabad - Kathgodam passenger trains running on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Rampur and Moradabad.

Shahjahanpur - Sitapur passenger trains on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Bartara and Shahjahanpur. Moradabad - Ramnagar passenger trains on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Moradabad and Pipalsana.

New Delhi - Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath express, Amritsar - Kolkata express, New Delhi- Rajgir Shramjivi express and Gajraula - Aligarh passenger trains starting on Sept 20 will be regulated for 30 to 50 minutes en route. The Kathgodam - Lucknow express will depart two hours late from its scheduled time on Sept 20, the release stated. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
