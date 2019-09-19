Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2

On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi will be 'brought to life' through a three-dimensional hologram at the fourth Ahimsa lecture in Paris. The event will be organised by UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP).

A three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy of education for humans flourishing in a mixed reality set-up, in conversation with scientists, educationists, and policymakers. The hologram will "address the audience" for 15 minutes and will also answer questions during the event.

Professor of Developmental Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience of Education, CNRS, Gregoire Borst, and Director of UNESCO MGIEP Anantha Duraiappah will be part of the panel discussion. (ANI)

