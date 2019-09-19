International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2

On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi will be 'brought to life' through a three-dimensional hologram at the fourth Ahimsa lecture in Paris.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:24 IST
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2

Mahatma Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi will be 'brought to life' through a three-dimensional hologram at the fourth Ahimsa lecture in Paris. The event will be organised by UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP).

A three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy of education for humans flourishing in a mixed reality set-up, in conversation with scientists, educationists, and policymakers. The hologram will "address the audience" for 15 minutes and will also answer questions during the event.

Professor of Developmental Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience of Education, CNRS, Gregoire Borst, and Director of UNESCO MGIEP Anantha Duraiappah will be part of the panel discussion. (ANI)

Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi's statue desecrated in UP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019