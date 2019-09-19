Suspected CPI (Maoist) member arrested in Jharkhand

A suspected member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, police said. Jhaman Singh, the suspected Maoist, was apprehended during a raid in Barwadih forest, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amarnath told reporters here.

He said Maoist literature and posters bearing anti- government messages were recovered from his possession. A woman, who was with him, was released after interrogation, he said.

The police officer said that Jhaman is brother of Sudhir Singh alias Kundan, a self-styled commander of CPI (Maoist) and was going to Bura Pahar to attend a meeting..

