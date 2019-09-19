SAD leader Majithia takes swipe at Punjab CM's visit to Dera Baba Nanak

The SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday took potshots at the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues to review Kartarpur corridor project, describing it as "photo-op" with Centre-funded projects. Earlier Thursday, Amarinder and his cabinet colleagues inspected the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indo-Pak border in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. The chief minister interacted with workers and also took stock of the construction of the integrated check-post (ICP).

"Instead of getting any state government contribution or project to highlight, the CM had to be content with getting clicked alongside the government of India's on-going projects,” Majithia said in a statement here. The Kartarpur corridor will connect the Darbar Sahib--the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev--in Pakistan's Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab.

It will facilitate a visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib. Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

