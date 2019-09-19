Cheat who sold stolen luxury cars online arrested

A man was arrested here for allegedly selling stolen luxury cars to people after alluring them with lucrative sales offers, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ankit Pruthi, alias Ankit Arora, they said.

On July 8, the police received a complaint by one Ravi Saxena, who stated that he had purchased a 'Volkswagen Polo' for Rs 1,70,000 from Ankit Pruthi after he saw an advertisement on an online portal, officials said. He stated that he got photocopies of the registration and insurance certificates from the accused but not the original documents, they said.

Upon enquiry from the transport authority, Saxena came to know that the registration number belonged to another car, a 'Skoda Laura', Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said. After discovering this, Saxena asked the accused to return his money and take the car back but to no avail, he said.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that a gang operating in Delhi and Rajasthan cheats innocent people by selling them luxury cars at very cheap prices using the online portal, Singh said. On September 14, a trap was laid and Ankit was arrested from Jaipur. He had changed his name from Ankit Pruthi to Ankit Arora, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had sold more than a dozen luxury cars of various brands since 2014. He used to sell each car 2-3 times to different customers, he said. Police also recovered two more cars, a 'Volkswagon Vento' and a 'KUV-100', at the instance of the accused from Sikkar, Rajasthan. These cars were found to be stolen from Hauz Khas and Mehraulli, the police said.

