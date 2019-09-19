Domination of air esssential to win war: IAF Chief

Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa on Thursday said domination of air was key to win a war, and underscored the importance of synergy between all the security forces. Addressing IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, the IAF Chief highlighted the security issues faced by the country and exhorted the probationers to combat the challenge of terrorism, a release from the academy said.

"Domination of air is essential to win a war and therefore the synergy between all the security forces is of paramount importance," the release quoted Dhanoa as saying. R Chidambaram, former Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Union Government also visited the Academy and addressed the IPS Probationers, it added..

