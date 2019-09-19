5 held for robbing man of Rs 11 lakh in northwest Delhi

Five men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a private firm of Rs 11.70 lakh in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, employed at the firm in Kirti Nagar which deals in wholesale business of toys and balloons, was going to Ashok Vihar to handover the cash he had collected, a senior police official said.

Five bike-borne men, Kishan (19), Abhishek (19), Kishan (24), Ashwani Kumar (27), Sanjay (27), intercepted the victim in Najafgarh by area, thrashed him and robbed him of Rs 11.70 lakh at knife point, police said. However, the staff of a nearby police picket managed to nab one of the accused and recovered the cash from him, the police said, adding on hius information the other four accused were also arrested.

