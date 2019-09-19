Man kills friend during spat

A man allegedly killed his friend over a trivial dispute in Dabki Road area in Akola city in Maharashtra in the small hours of Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Sudhakar Pimple (53).

He had a quarrel with Navnath Bandu Karande (35), the accused, over some petty issue around midnight, police said. Karande, in a fit of rage, allegedly hit Rajesh on head with a hardened lump of cement, killing him on the spot.

He was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, a police official said..

