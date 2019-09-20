J-K: DC Shopian asks authorities to ensure apple growers reap benefits of MIS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday directed concerned authorities to gear up their administrative machinery to ensure that apple growers reap the benefits of the market intervention scheme (MIS). In the meeting chaired by Sophian DC, it was informed that necessary facilities and infrastructure is being created at the mandi for smooth operationalization of the scheme.

Senior-level functionaries from the Horticulture Department will be monitoring and supervising the entire procurement operation at Aglar Shopian Fruit Mandi. Under MIS scheme, apples cultivated in Jammu and Kashmir will be procured directly from farmers by the government-run National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Area Marketing Officer, Officers from Horticulture, Agriculture, and other senior officers, besides fruit growers of the district, attended the meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: JK Governor launches market intervention scheme for apple growers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)