Man and a two-year-old child killed in accident, four injured

An ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the DND flyway in the early hours of Friday, killing a man and a two-year old boy, who was being taken to the Safdarjung hospital, officials said. Four persons were also injured in the incident which took place near the DND toll tax booth at around 3.15 am, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (30) and Saurabh (2). Police said Suresh (35), his wife Manno (32) and four-year-old child Shubham (4) and the ambulance driver - Vipin (25) sustained serious injuries and were first rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital after which they were referred to the AIIMS Trauma centre.

The two-year-old child was sick and was being taken from Noida to the Safdarjung hospital for treatment when the incident took place, a senior police official said. According to the ambulance driver and another witness, the truck was stopped by a transport enforcement team after crossing DND toll.

After the accident both the truck driver and the team fled the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

Delhi Fire Service said they received a call at about 3.40 am after which two fire tenders were rushed for rescue operation. The ambulance technician Sunil Kumar succumbed to injuries at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital while the two-year-old child was also declared brought dead, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)