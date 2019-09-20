International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sambalpur: Fire breaks out at VSSIMSAR, no causalities reported

A fire broke out at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VSSIMSAR) here today at 7 am.

ANI Sambalpur (Odisha)
Updated: 20-09-2019 15:23 IST
Sambalpur: Fire breaks out at VSSIMSAR, no causalities reported

The damage caused by the blaze (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VSSIMSAR) here today at 7 am. The incident occurred at the institute's battery room due to a short circuit inside the chamber.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control as soon as they were intimated. While a critical unit near the room narrowly escaped the mishap, some furniture, equipment and official documents were damaged in the blaze.

No causalities have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019