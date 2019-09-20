Students to form human chain at India Gate to spread awareness about traffic rules: DSGMC

Over 5500 students from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee(DSGMC) run schools in the city will form a human chain at India Gate on Saturday to promote teachings of Guru Nank Dev and also to spread awareness about the traffic rules under the amended amended Motor Vehicle Act. As part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder, the human chain will be formed by the uniformed students at Rajpath on Saturday at 10 AM, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday.

The children from 11 schools will carry placards bearing messages of Guru Nanak in the 2.3 Km long human chain at outer circle of India Gate, he said. They will also sensitise the people about the traffic rules which have been strengthened further with the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act from September 1, Sirsa said.

