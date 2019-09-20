LPG cylinder explodes at rooftop restaurant in Jaipur

An LPG cylinder exploded at a rooftop restaurant here on Friday morning when it came in contact with a fire caused by electrical sparks, an official said. No loss of life was reported as nobody was present in the vicinity at the time, he said.

The blast occurred around 6 am on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Nagar police station area. A cylinder burst after fire broke out due to sparks in an electric wire. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad Phulwari said. He said that a notice has been served on the restaurant operator for not having a fire NOC.

