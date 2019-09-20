Two held for killing Meerut professor

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a professor of Meerut college to take revenge after he publicly rebuked them for their obnoxious behaviour, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Vinit, 24, and Sagar,22, residents of Meerut, they said, adding that the two were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

On September 14, Sanjay Gautam, a professor at Science Department in Subharti Medical College, Meerut, was returning home on his bike after college. When he reached in front of a tea shop at Bagpat Road, some seven to eight men hit his motorcycle, following which Gautam fell on the road, police said.

The accused killed him after hitting his head with bricks and helmet and fled the the spot. Rohit, Harsh, Golu, Akash Singh and Abhishesh Singh were arrested earlier but Vinit, Sagar and Lucky were absconding, a senior police officer said.

"On Wednesday, police received information that Vinit and Sagar would come near Jahangirpuri to meet their contact, following which a trap was laid and both the accused were apprehended," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Interrogation revealed that the accused had killed Gautam as he publicly rebuked them for their obnoxious behaviour, the DCP said.

Vinit was involved in more than four criminal cases, police said, adding that two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from them.

